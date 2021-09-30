Man with drugs worth €60,000 arrested at Dublin Airport

A man was arrested as he arrived into Dublin Airport on Wednesday night for possession of a large amount of drugs.

The Revenue Officers called in the gardaí in relation to the stop and search of the man as he arrived into the country just before midnight.

The 56 year-old was in possession of Alprazolam tablets with an estimated street value of €60,000.

Gardaí have said the seized drugs will be sent for analysis.

He was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he can be held for up to a week.

Garaí have said investigations are on going.