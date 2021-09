A man has been arrested as part of a money laundering investigation by gardaí.

The investigation by the gardaí was into a West African Organised Crime Group.

Detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau arrested the 26-year-old this morning.

The man is suspected of assisting the crime group in the movement of illicit funds.

He is currently detained in Portlaoise Garda Station where he can be held for up to seven days.