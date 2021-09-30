Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 12:24

NUI Galway victim of attempted cyberattack

An NUI Galway spokesperson said that an attempted cyberattack had been carried out on the college’s IT system.
NUI Galway victim of attempted cyberattack

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Irish university NUI Galway has been the victim of an attempted cyberattack.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said that an attempted cyberattack had been carried out on the college’s IT system.

The spokesperson said: “Our IT, cyber security and data protection specialists are monitoring and investigating the incident closely.

“At this point there is no evidence of any data being compromised.

“As a precautionary measure, the University has disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet, impacting all users, including students and staff.”

The spokesperson said: “We are working to restore normal access as soon as is possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

More in this section

First nightclub event since March 2020 takes place in Dublin tonight First nightclub event since March 2020 takes place in Dublin tonight
Modular building firm creates 25 new jobs in Limerick Modular building firm creates 25 new jobs in Limerick
Alcohol references every 15 seconds in Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures – study Alcohol references every 15 seconds in Ireland’s Six Nations fixtures – study
Foster parents of 'Grace' had criminal convictions

Foster parents of 'Grace' had criminal convictions

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more