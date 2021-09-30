NUI Galway victim of attempted cyberattack

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Irish university NUI Galway has been the victim of an attempted cyberattack.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said that an attempted cyberattack had been carried out on the college’s IT system.

The spokesperson said: “Our IT, cyber security and data protection specialists are monitoring and investigating the incident closely.

“At this point there is no evidence of any data being compromised.

“As a precautionary measure, the University has disabled access between the campus network and the wider internet, impacting all users, including students and staff.”

The spokesperson said: “We are working to restore normal access as soon as is possible.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”