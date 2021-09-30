Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 11:57

WHOOP to bring over 50 new jobs to Dublin as part of international expansion

The human performance company will open an office in Dublin, with over 50 employees to be in place by the end of 2022.
Digital fitness and health coaching company WHOOP has announced Dublin will be their latest location as part of its international expansion.

The company has confirmed over 50 employees will be in place by the end of 2022 at their new office in the city following the launch of their two new products, the WHOOP 4.0 and WHOOP Body.

"Dublin is the ideal location for WHOOP to grow our global team", the company's founder and chief executive, Will Ahmed said.

"The city has a highly-skilled workforce which will allow us to further expand our international reach - not just in Ireland and Europe, but around the world."

The announcement was also welcomed by the Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, who said Dublin is "rightly regarded as one of Europe's leading tech cities".

So far, WHOOP has hired seven Irish-based employees across marketing and membership services and is currently recruiting across multiple other areas of the business.

