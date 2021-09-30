Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 11:19

Late Late Show special to mark Bob Geldof's 70th birthday

The programme will air on Friday, October 1st at 9.35pm.
The Late Late Show will air a special programme on Friday to celebrate the 70th birthday of musician Bob Geldof.

Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Geldof, his wife Jeanne, his children, Pixie and Tiger, and his sister, Lynn, discussing his career from The Boomtown Rats to Live Aid.

President Michael D Higgins will also have a special birthday message for the rock star, in addition to former president Mary Robinson, who will chat about Geldof's humanitarian work.

The Boomtown Rats, Midge Ure, Imelda May and Andrea Corr will perform on the night, with special contributions from Van Morrison, Sting, and Tony Blair.

The Late Late Show special will air live on Friday, October 1st at 9.35pm on RTÉ One and on the RTÉ Player.

