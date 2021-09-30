Mica group says €350,000 redress cap is unacceptable

Vivienne Clarke

A spokesperson for the mica redress campaign, Michael Doherty, has said that a rumoured cap of €350,000 for compensation would not be acceptable as it would exclude 40 per cent of homeowners.

“We cannot leave people behind, there should be no one left behind,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Doherty said that no figure for a cap was mentioned during a meeting with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and officials from his department yesterday.

“I’m very concerned at this kite-flying.”

Various numbers for a cap were being “floated” he said, from €350,000 to €500,000. “There was nothing concrete” indicated about a figure at the meeting with the Minister. “This is the usual form, stuff being leaked through to see where it goes. We won’t accept €350,000 as it leaves 40 percent behind.”

Any proposal that excluded 40 percent of mica homeowners was not acceptable, he repeated.

Mr Doherty pointed out that owners already faced €40,000 in costs required for testing and planning permissions, rental accommodation. The figures the homeowners were basing their claims on were those used by insurance companies and were for “basic finishes” for the homes affected.

A protest will be held outside Leinster House today demanding 100 per cent redress. “The fault lies with the lack of regulations and the lack of enforcement of regulations by the State at that time,” he added.