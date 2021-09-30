Communications company to create 200 new jobs in Galway

James Cox

Poly has announced the opening of its new EMEA Centre of Excellence in Galway, which is expected to create more than 200 high-skilled jobs over the next five years.

The global communications company is investing in the region to meet the growing demand for its audio and video products “as businesses adjust to managing highly distributed workforces”.

The Galway office is Poly’s first in Ireland, designed to serve as the “innovation heartbeat for the company’s 65 offices across the globe”. The office will be home to Poly’s primary Research and Development lab in EMEA, strategically located to draw on the local market talent and expertise.

This project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland.

'Commitment to Ireland'

“Poly’s commitment to Ireland is a great boost to our growing technology sector,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar.

“Covid-19 has transformed the world of work and I know companies like Poly are crucial in helping workers to adapt. We are really happy to welcome Poly into our community. I’m sure the team will feel at home in Galway, where there is a rich talent pool to choose from.”

Recruitment is currently underway for a wide variety of roles at Poly across engineering, sales, human resources, customer support, legal, and finance.

The company is exploring spaces for its office location across Galway and expects to open in November 2021.

“Poly always has been a trailblazer and opening up an office in Galway is part of our transformation journey,” said Gloria Loredo, chief transformation officer of Poly. “We believe that this strategic move will enable us to maximise our business performance to better serve customers, leverage the existing technology talent pool in Ireland to fill critical roles, and support our company's growth.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan said: “Poly’s decision to locate its EMEA Centre of Excellence in Galway is a significant addition to the West region’s vibrant Tech cluster and testament to the region’s highly skilled and talented workforce. The 200 highly skilled jobs being created will be a considerable boost to the region’s economy. Poly’s announcement is further evidence of IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning investment and jobs for regional locations. I wish Poly every success with its new Irish operations.”

Founded in 1961 in Santa Cruz California, Poly employs more than 8,000 people globally.