Modular building firm creates 25 new jobs in Limerick

James Cox

Limerick company Modulacc has announced plans to hire 25 new staff to meet growing demand for its energy-efficient modular buildings, particularly in the education sector.

The company has opened a second offsite building manufacturing facility to boost supply of its popular ready-to-use classroom solutions.

The new recruits will bring Modulacc’s total workforce to 70 and will be largely involved in the production of its new NZEB building range, which provides instant space solutions for rapidly expanding commercial and education campuses.

NZEB, or ‘near zero energy building’ products are one of the 'most efficient and environmentally sound options on the market'.

Modulacc uses modern methods of construction to produce these buildings.

The company has built up a strong relationship with schools across the country and its products — with a 50-year lifespan — are already in place at over 100 schools across Ireland. The firm is also growing its client base in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Modulaac’s workforce has grown by almost 80 per cent in the past 18 months, with construction and manufacturing professionals, production managers, engineers, designers, health and safety and supply chain professionals all joining the team.

The company was established as Castlecabin by Tom Chawke at its original Castletroy site in Limerick in 1979. Over four decades, the business evolved with its customers and has grown to become a leading Irish manufacturer of energy efficient modular buildings.

With a second site now open, and a growing workforce, Castlecabin is now rebranding as Modulacc.

Tom Chawke’s son Tony took over as managing director in 2009.

Mr Chawke said: “Our mission is to set the standard for an industry, where the model has traditionally been to follow others. Today’s announcement is further evidence of our ambition to deliver sustainable building solutions to our core markets. Such has been the response from customers to our new NZEB design, we are developing other variations for use in the pharmaceutical and healthcare settings. Modulacc currently operates 50,000 sq ft of space dedicated to the delivery of building solutions at two sites in Limerick, creating jobs locally and positioning the company well for future growth.”

Recruitment for the 25 new positions is already underway.