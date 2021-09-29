Retired garda arrested in gangland probe in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

A retired senior garda has been arrested under anti-gangland legislation as part of a high-level investigation into alleged linkages with a major organised crime group.

The man was apprehended in an operation by the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation during which 30kgs of cannabis herb, with an estimated street value of €600,000, and €47,000 in cash was seized in searches of five premises in Dublin.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the NBCI team arrested one male under the Criminal Justice Act 2006, relating to alleged activities “enhancing the ability” of a gang to carry out serious crime.

The arrest is understood to be the culmination of an extensive investigation by elite detectives in the NBCI, including an examination of alleged links with a “significant” organised crime group.

While there are suggestions which group it is, this could not be confirmed.

It is understood that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris would have been kept briefed about the investigation, given the seriousness of it.

The commissioner has placed this issue at the top of his agenda since he took up his position.

A statement relating to the operation was issued earlier by the Garda Press Office.

“On Wednesday 29th September, 2021, personnel attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) participated in an organised crime-related operation, in the course of which five searches were conducted in Dublin.

“In the course of the operation thirty (30) kgs of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €600,000 (subject to analysis) and cash in the amount of €47,000 was located and seized.”

It said a male was arrested in the course of the operation “on suspicion of involvement in offences contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, relating to alleged enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence”.

The arrested person is detained at Irishtown Garda Station, pursuant to Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

This allows for a maximum period of seven days detention, following consecutive application to the courts.