1,453 new cases as 90% of population over 16 fully vaccinated

Nearly 70 per cent of 12 to 17-year-olds have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine, with 60 per cent fully vaccinated.

85 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds have had at least one jab - with 82 per cent fully protected.

Chief medical officer, Tony Holohan also said that just under 91 per cent of the population who are 16 or older are now fully vaccinated.

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,453 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

They said as of 8am today, 300 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 60 people are in ICU with the virus.

There has been a total of 5,249 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 40 deaths newly notified in the past week.

Speaking this evening, Dr Tony Holohan, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have seen Irish people make extraordinary efforts to drive down incidence of Covid-19 by following the public health advice.

“More recently, the response to Ireland’s vaccination programme has been heartening, and now just under 91 per cent of the population aged 16 years and older are fully protected through vaccination. Our collective efforts have protected thousands of people from experiencing the worst outcomes from Covid-19.

“As more of the activities we enjoy become available to us this week, it is important that we continue this national effort to break the chains of transmission of COVID-19. Vaccination remains our best means of protection and, if vaccination is available to you, then I strongly encourage you to get fully vaccinated as soon as possible."

A decision will be made in October or November on whether vaccines can be used on 5 to 11-year-olds.

Speaking to Newstalk, Professor Emer Shelley, from the Royal College of Physicians, says it is a contentious issue.

“The pluses will be for them and society, but the minuses are that we will be using vaccines for them that could be diverted to other places.”

She said if the data around vaccinating younger people is positive, it would be a good idea to inoculate those younger age groups.