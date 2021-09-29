Man jailed for four years for attempted car jacking in Cork

Olivia Kelleher

A man who pleaded guilty to attempting to carjack a woman at knifepoint in Cork city has received a four-year prison sentence.

Martin Ring of Brideview Valley, Upper Fairhilll, Gurranabraher, Cork pleaded guilty ay Cork Circuit Criminal Court to attempting to hijack a Ford Yaris, property of Elizabeth Duncliffe contrary to section 10 of the Criminal Law Act 1976.

The offence occurred in June at Redforge Road on the northside of Cork City.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on June 9th when Mr Ring (31) approached a woman sitting in her car on the Redforge Road in Blackpool.

He was armed with a knife and threatened the woman and demanded that she get out of her car. The woman got out of her vehicle but took the keys with her. When Mr Ring got into her car he was unable to start it.

Detective Garda Catriona Molloy told Judge Sean O'Donnabhain the woman ran into the Bella pizza shop nearby.

Knife

Mr Ring followed her and shouted at her to give him the keys. He struck the window of the business with a knife.

When he was questioned about the incident Mr Ring, who has 42 previous convictions, said he wanted to say sorry to the victim. “I want to apologise to the girl. It’s not like me. I’m really sorry,” he stated.

Defence barrister, John Devlin BL, said his client went on a downward spiral after a relationship broke down. He “went overboard on addiction” and his life became chaotic.

Judge Sean O’Donnabhain said it was a troubling and serious offence.

“It is difficult to understand this case which is quite violent. He not only attempted to seize the car but when that failed he made a manic attack on the window with a knife.

Breakup

“I am asked to excuse his behaviour because of a relationship breakup and letting his addiction get out of hand, but it is hard to relate that to the exhibition of violence and his out of control behaviour. He followed up on it by trying to get at her through the window of the business.”

The judge jailed Mr Ring for six years suspending the last two years of the sentence. The court heard that Mr Ring was in a drug-free wing of Cork prison and had what is termed enhanced status within the prison.