Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 16:07

Irish citizens vaccinated outside EU can now apply for digital Covid cert

Irish citizens who were vaccinated outside of the EU are now eligible to apply for a digital Covid certificate
Irish citizens vaccinated outside EU can now apply for digital Covid cert

James Cox

Irish citizens who were vaccinated outside of the EU are now eligible to apply for a digital Covid certificate.

The new service was announced by the Government today.

Applications will be accepted from individuals 18 years of age and older who hold a valid Irish passport and reliable proof that they have received a vaccination type currently authorised for use in Ireland including:

  • Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.
  • Moderna vaccine.
  • Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
  • Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

The service will be accessible at covidcertificateportal.gov.ie.

The service will operate on a two-phased approach. On Thursday, September 30th, applications will open for people in the North who have a Northern Irish vaccination certificate.

On Thursday, October 21st, applications will open for all Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “My Department has worked tirelessly with partners across Government to deliver the EU Digital Covid Certificate to the Irish public. With over four million certificates issued, this project has helped support the safe reopening of our society and facilitated the recommencement of non-essential travel.

“I am delighted to announce that today we are expanding the service to allow Irish passport-holders who have been vaccinated outside of the EU to access an EU Digital COVID Certificate. This service will be made available to Irish citizens who have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland from today, with the service extending to other Irish citizens in October.”

More in this section

Everything will be done to avoid blackouts this winter, vows Taoiseach Everything will be done to avoid blackouts this winter, vows Taoiseach
Catholic diocese establishes redress scheme for clerical abuse victims Catholic diocese establishes redress scheme for clerical abuse victims
William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students
Dáil told waiting lists have 'spiraled out of control' to over 900,000

Dáil told waiting lists have 'spiraled out of control' to over 900,000

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more