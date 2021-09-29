Irish citizens vaccinated outside EU can now apply for digital Covid cert

James Cox

Irish citizens who were vaccinated outside of the EU are now eligible to apply for a digital Covid certificate.

The new service was announced by the Government today.

Applications will be accepted from individuals 18 years of age and older who hold a valid Irish passport and reliable proof that they have received a vaccination type currently authorised for use in Ireland including:

Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine.

Moderna vaccine.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

The service will be accessible at covidcertificateportal.gov.ie.

The service will operate on a two-phased approach. On Thursday, September 30th, applications will open for people in the North who have a Northern Irish vaccination certificate.

On Thursday, October 21st, applications will open for all Irish citizens vaccinated outside of the EU.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “My Department has worked tirelessly with partners across Government to deliver the EU Digital Covid Certificate to the Irish public. With over four million certificates issued, this project has helped support the safe reopening of our society and facilitated the recommencement of non-essential travel.

“I am delighted to announce that today we are expanding the service to allow Irish passport-holders who have been vaccinated outside of the EU to access an EU Digital COVID Certificate. This service will be made available to Irish citizens who have been vaccinated in Northern Ireland from today, with the service extending to other Irish citizens in October.”