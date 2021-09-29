Musicians seek further supports from Government in Budget 2022

As Budget 2022 draws closer, musicians have asked the Government to make further supports available for the live music industry.

On Wednesday, musicians handed in a pre-Budget Submission to Leinster House which included a number of demands.

This comes following the major impact Covid-19 restrictions had on the functioning of the industry.

The submission makes 12 requests of the Government in total which include: VAT reduction to radio airplay, action on high insurance costs for the sector and funding for the independent live entertainment sector be increased to €75m for 2022.

Matt McGranaghan, a spokesperson for the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland said the industry is “slowly coming back” after months of restrictions.

“Our requests propose to support and assist in the regrowing of the industry in 2022,” Mr McGranaghan said.

“The funding for a number of schemes we have created will stimulate and support employment.

“Likewise, applying the reduced VAT rate will boost this industry in the same way the standard and reduced VAT rates were lowered during the pandemic to assist and stimulate sectors.”

The budget is set to be published on October 12th.