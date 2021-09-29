Youth arrested as gardaí seize €113,000 worth of drugs in Athlone

Gardaí have arrested one youth and seized €113,200 worth of suspected drugs following a search in Athlone, Co Westmeath on Tuesday.

At around 8.15pm last night, gardaí conducted a search of a residential property in Athlone.

During the course of the search, €79,240 worth of heroin, €25,000 of cannabis, €6,700 of diazepam tablets and €2,310 of cocaine was uncovered.

Gardaí said all drugs will now be sent for further analysis.

A male youth was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984 at Athlone Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.