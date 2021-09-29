Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 12:48

Ibec calls on Government to address energy supply challenges

This comes after EirGrid warned it will be unable to generate enough electricity in the coming years to meet a rapid increase in demand.
Ibec calls on Government to address energy supply challenges

Ibec has called on the Government to address energy supply challenges in order to avoid economic barriers for Irish businesses.

This comes after EirGrid warned it will be unable to generate enough electricity in the coming years to meet a rapid increase in demand.

The energy supplier said emergency measures are needed to secure the country’s electricity supply.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy has said that energy constraints are a major concern for businesses in Ireland.

“If left unresolved, it will greatly undermine our national competitiveness, the climate agenda, and our attractiveness to inward investment.

“The need to keep higher carbon, costlier plant operational longer than planned, represents a policy and planning oversight that must be resolved with haste,” Mr Mcoy said.

“Targeted restrictions on sectors or blanket bans on any type of development, including data centres, must be avoided.

“The upcoming capacity auctions will be critical and must send out a clear signal for investment in efficient modern gas-fired generation to support the decarbonisation of the grid.

“The National Development Plan review and updated Climate Action Plan must support investment in critical natural gas infrastructure and new renewable generation to support the transition.”

The Minister for the Environment, Climate Action and Communications Eamonn Ryan said electricity supply is tight, but added that the Government will be able to manage it.

He expressed confidence there will be additional back-up power supplies, with discussions ongoing with companies about the volume of power Ireland needs.

More in this section

Stormont calls on governments to address allegations of collusion Stormont calls on governments to address allegations of collusion
Video: Taoiseach condemns organ incineration, Covid latest and murder trial Video: Taoiseach condemns organ incineration, Covid latest and murder trial
William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students
Closure of fossil-fuelled electricity plants may be delayed amid energy squeeze

Closure of fossil-fuelled electricity plants may be delayed amid energy squeeze

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more