Ibec calls on Government to address energy supply challenges

Ibec has called on the Government to address energy supply challenges in order to avoid economic barriers for Irish businesses.

This comes after EirGrid warned it will be unable to generate enough electricity in the coming years to meet a rapid increase in demand.

The energy supplier said emergency measures are needed to secure the country’s electricity supply.

Ibec CEO Danny McCoy has said that energy constraints are a major concern for businesses in Ireland.

“If left unresolved, it will greatly undermine our national competitiveness, the climate agenda, and our attractiveness to inward investment.

“The need to keep higher carbon, costlier plant operational longer than planned, represents a policy and planning oversight that must be resolved with haste,” Mr Mcoy said.

“Targeted restrictions on sectors or blanket bans on any type of development, including data centres, must be avoided.

“The upcoming capacity auctions will be critical and must send out a clear signal for investment in efficient modern gas-fired generation to support the decarbonisation of the grid.

“The National Development Plan review and updated Climate Action Plan must support investment in critical natural gas infrastructure and new renewable generation to support the transition.”

The Minister for the Environment, Climate Action and Communications Eamonn Ryan said electricity supply is tight, but added that the Government will be able to manage it.

He expressed confidence there will be additional back-up power supplies, with discussions ongoing with companies about the volume of power Ireland needs.