Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 12:39

Surge in frauds as call and text scams increase

The rise in fraud cases may be linked to scam texts and phone calls that have been widespread in the last few months
Surge in frauds as call and text scams increase

Fraud has increased by 40 per cent in the State over the last year, at a time when levels of other crimes have dropped as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite reports of increased violence in cities, particularly Dublin, the number of assaults and public order crimes has fallen.

A total of 3,778 offences relating to breaches of Covid-19 regulations were recorded in the second quarter of this year, according to new Central Statistics Office (CSO) data.

This is a much lower figure than the 10,438 offences recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

The CSO data shows the number of fraud offences reported to gardai rose by 40 per cent in the year to the end of June, while burglaries fell by 37 per cent during the same period.

“The increase (in fraud crime) has occurred mostly in quarter one and and quarter two of 2021 and primarily relates to fraudulent attempts to obtain personal or banking information online or by phone as well as fraudulent use of credit and debit card information,” said CSO crime statistician Sam Scriven.

He added that the CSO is awaiting more information about cancelled 999 calls before the impact of the Garda scandal can be factored into crime statistics.

The rise in fraud cases may be linked to scam texts and phone calls that have been widespread in the last few months.

 

More in this section

Stormont calls on governments to address allegations of collusion Stormont calls on governments to address allegations of collusion
Video: Taoiseach condemns organ incineration, Covid latest and murder trial Video: Taoiseach condemns organ incineration, Covid latest and murder trial
William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students William and Kate begin Northern Ireland visit by meeting university students
Closure of fossil-fuelled electricity plants may be delayed amid energy squeeze

Closure of fossil-fuelled electricity plants may be delayed amid energy squeeze

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more