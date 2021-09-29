Gardaí and teachers demand to be included in Covid bonus payments

Teachers should get proposed Covid bonus payments for frontline workers because of their “extraordinary efforts” during the pandemic, teaching unions have declared.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI), Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) and the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) came together in a joint statement to demand the extra money.

“We would expect to be included in any discussions around the acknowledgement of workers’ contributions during the pandemic,” they said, though no formal talks have taken place with the Government.

“Teachers’ extraordinary efforts – both face-to-face with their pupils in crowded classrooms and in the online learning space – have allowed schools to continue to prioritise teaching and learning while meeting children/young people’s needs,” they said.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath has warned that the bonus could cost €1 billion, while the bid by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and other health unions for 10 days’ extra leave brings “significant costs”.

Meanwhile, gardaí have equally insisted that they should receive bonus payments, partly arguing that the drop in crime that took place during the pandemic because people were not out is not a reason to leave them out.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) and the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (Agsi) have so far not raised the issue in talks with the Government.

However, a GRA source said gardaí should receive “no more and no less” than other State workers, adding that the fact that most forms of crime dropped significantly during the pandemic is a reason for gardaí to be proud.

Gardaí also had to deal with a raft of new, speedily introduced laws, the GRA source told The Irish Times, speaking anonymously.

An Agsi source rejected any claims that gardaí had less work to do during Covid-19 due to the drop in crime, pointing to the efforts made for vulnerable people and at checkpoints “at considerable risk to themselves at times”.