Defence Forces investigating alleged weapons parts theft from Army stores

It is understood that military police, with the assistance of the Garda, have been investigating the matter for a number of months.
The Defence Forces are carrying out an investigation into the alleged theft of weapons components from Army stores.

As reported in The Irish Times, the Military Police are due to finalise a report for the Defence Forces’ senior leadership and the Department of Defence.

It is understood that Military Police, with the assistance of the Garda, have been investigating the matter for a number of months.

The Military Police usually deal with any investigations of alleged crimes on military property. However, it has the option of going to the Garda for assistance with serious offences.

Hundreds of pages of documents have been examined, including the records of weapons and their components being signed out and back in.

Both the Defence Forces and the Department of Defence have yet to comment on the matter. No arrests have been made to date and inquiries are ongoing.

