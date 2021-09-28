Man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to murder at Dublin apartment

Stephen Bourke

A man has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to murdering a woman at a Dublin apartment complex in the summer of 2019.

Valerijs Leitons (25) is accused of murdering Skaidrite Valdgeima on June 26th 2019 at Binary Hub, Bonham Street, Dublin 8.

He appeared at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin this afternoon wearing a dark grey suit and a white respirator mask, flanked in the dock by a Russian interpreter.

The charges were put to him by the court registrar, who asked how he was pleading.

He replied in English: “Not guilty, by reason of insanity”.

A jury of five women and seven men was sworn in to hear the trial, which is expected to run for three or four days.

The trial will open before Mr Justice Paul Burns on Thursday this week.