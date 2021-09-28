Covid: 1,499 new cases, 300 in hospital

James Cox

A further 1,499 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 300 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 63 in intensive care units.

A total of 1,078 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in the North in the last 24 hours. There have been four additional Covid related deaths in the North.

There are 362 patients being treated for the disease in hospitals in Northern Ireland, with 27 in ICU.

There have been fiery exchanges in Stormont over proposals for a vaccine passport similar to the model currently in use in the Republic.

Meanwhile, Ireland has been ranked as the best place to be during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking.

The State now leads a pack of European nations that sit at the top of the ranking, unseating Norway from the top spot and ahead of Spain and the Netherlands.

The ranking is a monthly snapshot that tracks 53 economies’ performance in Covid containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and progress towards restarting travel and easing border curbs.