Dublin Fire Brigade operating with staff shortages

Staff shortages in Dublin Fire Brigade have left six appliances off the road on Monday.

The shortages left appliances from Rathfarnham, Dun Laoghaire, North Strand, Phibsborough and Tara Street are out of action.

Furthermore, figures from SIPTU show several other appliances are operating without the required staffing levels.

Seven of the appliances which are in operation today are short-staffed by one firefighter, while two other appliances are down by two.

This comes as the essential emergency service attended a road traffic collision on the M50 earlier on Monday.