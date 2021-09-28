Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 16:36

Dublin Fire Brigade operating with staff shortages

Staff shortages in Dublin Fire Brigade have left six appliances off the road on Monday.
Dublin Fire Brigade operating with staff shortages

Staff shortages in Dublin Fire Brigade have left six appliances off the road on Monday.

The shortages left appliances from Rathfarnham, Dun Laoghaire, North Strand, Phibsborough and Tara Street are out of action.

Furthermore, figures from SIPTU show several other appliances are operating without the required staffing levels.

Seven of the appliances which are in operation today are short-staffed by one firefighter, while two other appliances are down by two.

This comes as the essential emergency service attended a road traffic collision on the M50 earlier on Monday.

More in this section

Cervical cancer patient who campaigned for HPV vaccine has died Cervical cancer patient who campaigned for HPV vaccine has died
Unionist leaders sign joint declaration opposing Northern Ireland Protocol Unionist leaders sign joint declaration opposing Northern Ireland Protocol
Ryanair to reopen base and restore 20 routes from Cork Airport Ryanair to reopen base and restore 20 routes from Cork Airport
HSE warns parents not to name children with Covid in WhatsApp groups

HSE warns parents not to name children with Covid in WhatsApp groups

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments Express care clinic offers alternative to A & E departments
“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more