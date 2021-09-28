Up to 500 relatives of Afghans to be offered temporary residency

The Cabinet has approved plans to give up to 500 Afghans temporary residency rights in the State.

Ministers considered a special-admission programme for family members of an estimated 1,200 Afghans living in Ireland which would see up to 500 of them brought to the State.

The plan was brought jointly by Minister for Justice Heather Humphreys, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Under the terms of the programme, the Afghan nationals can apply for temporary residency if they are in Afghanistan or a neighbouring country, having fled.

The Government plans that the sponsoring family member in Ireland would accommodate the person seeking residency. It is believed this would mean there would not be a need for new accommodation associated with the programme.

The Department of Justice will operate the new scheme, while the Department of Children would support Afghan refugees through the Irish Refugee Protection Programme, having offered refugee status to 400 Afghan citizens since the Taliban retook the country this summer.

The programme, including the detailed eligibility criteria and the application process, will be developed over the coming months, with applications opening in December. An appeals process for unsuccessful applicants will also be established.

More than 670 Afghan nationals have already been granted permission to reside in the State so far this year.