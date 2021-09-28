Irish retail sales return to month-on-month growth in August

Reuters

Irish retail sales volumes returned to month-on-month growth in August.

This comes after a brief dip in July, rising 3.5% even as no further COVID-19 restrictions were eased, with bar and department store sales increasing sharply.

Volumes were 6.0% higher than in the same month a year ago, when the economy was between lockdowns, and 14.8% up on pre-pandemic levels in August 2019, continuing the trend of the last two months, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Separate credit and debit card usage compiled by the central bank has shown spending up to September 20th was up 14% year-on-year.

Theatres and cinemas reopened at limited capacity with workers encouraged to return to the office from last week. — Reuters