Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 11:50

Irish retail sales return to month-on-month growth in August

Volumes were 6.0% higher than in the same month a year ago.
Irish retail sales return to month-on-month growth in August

Reuters

Irish retail sales volumes returned to month-on-month growth in August.

This comes after a brief dip in July, rising 3.5% even as no further COVID-19 restrictions were eased, with bar and department store sales increasing sharply.

Volumes were 6.0% higher than in the same month a year ago, when the economy was between lockdowns, and 14.8% up on pre-pandemic levels in August 2019, continuing the trend of the last two months, the Central Statistics Office said on Tuesday.

Separate credit and debit card usage compiled by the central bank has shown spending up to September 20th was up 14% year-on-year.

Theatres and cinemas reopened at limited capacity with workers encouraged to return to the office from last week. — Reuters

More in this section

Unionist leaders sign joint declaration opposing Northern Ireland Protocol Unionist leaders sign joint declaration opposing Northern Ireland Protocol
Ryanair to reopen base and restore 20 routes from Cork Airport Ryanair to reopen base and restore 20 routes from Cork Airport
Nursing home staff who declined Covid vaccine to be reoffered jabs Nursing home staff who declined Covid vaccine to be reoffered jabs
‘I thought it was a drill’: Glenisk manager speaks of devastating factory fire

‘I thought it was a drill’: Glenisk manager speaks of devastating factory fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more