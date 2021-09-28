Ryanair plans to reopen base and restore routes from Cork Airport

Ryanair is expected to announce plans to restore routes and reopen its base at Cork Airport.

The announcement will be a major boost for the airport, which remains closed until November 22nd for the multi-million euro rebuild of its main runway.

Pre-pandemic, Ryanair carried some 1.14 million passengers on 24 routes out of Cork.

Combined with Aer Lingus, which operated 17 routes, the two airlines carried more than 80 per cent of the airport’s customers.

The airport, which at the peak of the pandemic served just three routes, has now embarked on a major route rebuilding strategy, with the Ryanair announcement set to kickstart its recovery.

The airline and the airport declined to comment last night, but it is expected that the base, which was closed last October, could reopen before the end of this year.

The details will be announced at a press conference at the airport this morning, attended by Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson and the airport’s managing director Niall MacCarthy.

Ryanair announced the closure of its bases at Cork, Shannon, and Toulouse last October, alongside a raft of base aircraft cuts in Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal and Austria, as Covid-19 restrictions decimated the aviation industry.

Ryanair's group chief executive Michael O'Leary said at the time that the airline regretted the winter schedule cuts, but said they had been forced upon them “by Government mismanagement of EU air travel”.

The closure of the Cork base led to the cessation of 13 Ryanair routes across Europe for the winter.

It continued to operate the Stansted, Katowice, and Gdansk routes from Cork through the winter, using aircraft and staff based outside of Ireland.

But in early March, the airline warned its staff that it could not guarantee the reopening of its Cork base for the 2021 winter season because of what it branded Cork Airport’s “crazy plan to dig up its runway” for 10 weeks between September and November.