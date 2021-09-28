Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 08:14

Disruption on Luas red line after overnight incident

Trams are disrupted this morning following the incident in Rialto.
Disruption on Luas red line after overnight incident

Tomas Doherty

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin, with part of the red line closed this morning as a result.

Gardaí said the man was hit by the tram at Suir Road in Dublin 8 on Monday evening.

He was taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries.

Trams are disrupted this morning following the incident in Rialto.

There are no red line services running between Blackhorse and The Point.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.

More in this section

Taoiseach hails Ireland’s vaccine rollout as one of world's 'most successful' Taoiseach hails Ireland’s vaccine rollout as one of world's 'most successful'
Nursing home staff who declined Covid vaccine to be reoffered jabs Nursing home staff who declined Covid vaccine to be reoffered jabs
Darragh O’Brien says ‘nothing is off the table’ on mica redress scheme Darragh O’Brien says ‘nothing is off the table’ on mica redress scheme
‘I thought it was a drill’: Glenisk manager speaks of devastating factory fire

‘I thought it was a drill’: Glenisk manager speaks of devastating factory fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more