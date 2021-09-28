Disruption on Luas red line after overnight incident

Tomas Doherty

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a Luas tram in Dublin, with part of the red line closed this morning as a result.

Gardaí said the man was hit by the tram at Suir Road in Dublin 8 on Monday evening.

He was taken to St James's Hospital with serious injuries.

Passengers, There is no Red Line services between Blackhorse and The Point due to an incident overnight at Rialto. We will be operating a Red Line service between Blackhorse and Tallaght/Saggart. Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this disruption. — Luas (@Luas) September 28, 2021

Trams are disrupted this morning following the incident in Rialto.

There are no red line services running between Blackhorse and The Point.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of the disruption.