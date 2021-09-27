Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 17:55

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body discovered in Dublin’s Grand Canal

The body of a man aged in his 20s was found in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn on Sunday afternoon
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body discovered in Dublin’s Grand Canal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a body in Dublin’s Grand Canal.

The body, understood to be that of a man aged in his 20s, was found in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn on Sunday afternoon.

The body was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem has taken place.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident but said they are treating it as a tragic accident at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Dolphins Barn area of Dublin 8, particularly along the Grand Canal, between the hours of 2am and 5am on September 26th to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Gardaí investigating how Covid patient left hospital with anti-vaccine campaigners Gardaí investigating how Covid patient left hospital with anti-vaccine campaigners
Exhibition on the geology of Ireland opens in Dublin Exhibition on the geology of Ireland opens in Dublin
Minister for Housing says 2022 can bring slowdown in Irish property price rises Minister for Housing says 2022 can bring slowdown in Irish property price rises
Murder accused displayed ‘ultimate in toxic masculinity’ by stabbing wife, court told

Murder accused displayed ‘ultimate in toxic masculinity’ by stabbing wife, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more