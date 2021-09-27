Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 13:12

Minister for Health urges people to avoid Covid-19 misinformation

This comes as gardaí have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee an investigation at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal.
Minister for Health urges people to avoid Covid-19 misinformation

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has urged the public to be careful in the advice they take around Covid-19.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Donnelly asked people not to pay attention to misinformation on Covid-19.

“I can understand if people are being targeted, how they might look at that and how they might get concerned,” he said.

“What I would say to anybody is go to the official sources, go to the HSE, go to the Department of Health, go to the WHO, go to the ECDC.

“Don't pay any attention to the misinformation that is being peddled unfortunately in some places on social media,” he added.

This comes as gardaí have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee an investigation at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal.

The senior officer has been appointed to an investigation into a number of recent incidents at the hospital involving Covid-19 denying activists.

In one incident, a video was posted online of a Covid patient, Joe McCarron, being encouraged to leave Letterkenny University Hospital by another man.

In the video, doctors are heard pleading with Mr McCarron to remain in hospital. However, the protestors tell Mr McCarron that he will die if he remains in the hospital.

Mr McCarron was readmitted to hospital two days later. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated, and he later died on Friday.

More in this section

Gardaí investigating how Covid patient left hospital with anti-vaccine campaigners Gardaí investigating how Covid patient left hospital with anti-vaccine campaigners
Walk-in vaccination centres open at colleges around the country Walk-in vaccination centres open at colleges around the country
Any pandemic bonus should extend beyond healthcare staff, says Government TD Any pandemic bonus should extend beyond healthcare staff, says Government TD
Murder accused displayed ‘ultimate in toxic masculinity’ by stabbing wife, court told

Murder accused displayed ‘ultimate in toxic masculinity’ by stabbing wife, court told

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We have an open-gate philosophy” “We have an open-gate philosophy”
Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more