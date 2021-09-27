Minister for Health urges people to avoid Covid-19 misinformation

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has urged the public to be careful in the advice they take around Covid-19.

Speaking to Newstalk, Mr Donnelly asked people not to pay attention to misinformation on Covid-19.

“I can understand if people are being targeted, how they might look at that and how they might get concerned,” he said.

“What I would say to anybody is go to the official sources, go to the HSE, go to the Department of Health, go to the WHO, go to the ECDC.

“Don't pay any attention to the misinformation that is being peddled unfortunately in some places on social media,” he added.

This comes as gardaí have appointed a senior investigating officer to oversee an investigation at Letterkenny University Hospital in Donegal.

The senior officer has been appointed to an investigation into a number of recent incidents at the hospital involving Covid-19 denying activists.

In one incident, a video was posted online of a Covid patient, Joe McCarron, being encouraged to leave Letterkenny University Hospital by another man.

In the video, doctors are heard pleading with Mr McCarron to remain in hospital. However, the protestors tell Mr McCarron that he will die if he remains in the hospital.

Mr McCarron was readmitted to hospital two days later. He was subsequently placed on a ventilator, but his condition deteriorated, and he later died on Friday.