Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 13:49

Research finds vaccine hesitancy higher among young people

Young people have been urged to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
New research for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association has shown vaccine hesitancy among those ages 18-24 is at 13 per cent.

This is significantly higher than vaccine hesitancy among the overall population which stands at nine per cent.

A spokesperson for the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association, Bernard Mallee, has said engaging with young people about the vaccine is crucial.

“We have clear evidence now of real-time effectiveness of vaccination for Covid-19,” Mr Mallee told Newstalk.

“I think strong public health messaging and safety, whether during the trials or in the community is really helping to build public confidence.”

This comes as walk-in vaccination clinics opened at colleges around the country on Monday in an effort to get more young people vaccinated.

The joint initiative by the HSE and the Department of Further and Higher Education will see temporary pop-up vaccination clinics offering vaccines to those who have not yet received the jab.

