EU Commissioner to meet fishing representatives

Virginijus Sinkevicius has said the EU is doing what it can to help lessen the effects of Brexit on Ireland.
The EU commissioner for fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius has said the EU is doing what it can to help lessen the effects of Brexit on Ireland.

This comes as Mr Sinkevicius is in Ireland on a two-day visit to hear how Brexit is impacting the country's fishing industry.

Mr Sinkevicius is due to meet fishing representatives in Donegal on Monday.

He will also be talking with Minister for Agriculture and Marine Charlie McConalogue.

Speaking to Newstalk on Monday about the impact of Brexit, Mr Sinkevicius said that the EU has established the Brexit Adjustment Reserve of which Ireland is the “largest beneficiary”.

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve is a special one-off emergency instrument which can be used for compensating businesses for lost trade, preserving jobs, helping fishing communities, and building customs facilities at ports.

 

