Any pandemic bonus should extend beyond healthcare staff, says Government TD

A Government TD has said that any pandemic bonus should be extended beyond healthcare staff and be also given to the gardaí.

Speaking on Newstalk on Monday, Fine Gael TD Fergus O'Dowd said a pandemic bonus should be given to gardaí, ambulance staff and healthcare assistants in nursing homes.

“There is a huge number of people who gave their all and put themselves at huge risk to help us get through the pandemic,” Mr O'Dowd told Newstalk.

This follows warnings from Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath that the cost of extra pay or leave across the public sector as a reward for service during the pandemic could top €1 billion.

The Government is currently working on plans to reward those who worked on the frontline during the pandemic.

The plans are likely to include an extra bank holiday and could also involve extra pay or holidays for some workers.