Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 10:41

Walk-in vaccination centres open at colleges around the country

Thirty third level institutes around the country have signed up to the initiative.
Walk-in vaccination centres open at colleges around the country

Walk-in vaccination clinics have opened at colleges around the country in an effort to get more young people vaccinated.

The joint initiative by the HSE and the Department of Further and Higher Education will see temporary pop-up vaccination clinics operating from Monday, offering vaccines to those who have not yet received the jab.

The walk-in appointments are open to everyone at the 15 sites, serving 20 higher level institutes. In total, 30 higher level institutions have signed up to be part of the programme.

"Young people across Ireland have demonstrated their support for the vaccination programme and the incredible uptake rates have shown this," David Walsh from the HSE said.

"The aim of this Vaccination Week is to enhance and promote vaccination uptake among young people as they start or go back to college this month and to ensure any students who have not been vaccinated yet, including international students, have the option to be protected."

To receive a vaccine at a walk-in clinic, people must bring their PPS number (if they have one), their Eircode, mobile number, email address and photo ID.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the centre's operating hours for walk-ins can be found on the HSE website.

More in this section

HSE chief says it is safer for children to be in school than at home HSE chief says it is safer for children to be in school than at home
Budget 2022: Hairdressers urge permanent VAT rate of 9% and subsidy for trainees Budget 2022: Hairdressers urge permanent VAT rate of 9% and subsidy for trainees
Man arrested as gardaí seize €166,900 worth of cannabis in Lucan Man arrested as gardaí seize €166,900 worth of cannabis in Lucan
Dr Tony Holohan says ‘now is the right time’ to ease Covid measures in primary schools

Dr Tony Holohan says ‘now is the right time’ to ease Covid measures in primary schools

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD Cork secondary school to open special class for students with ASD
"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more