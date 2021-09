A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a road crash last week.

The incident occurred in Co. Monaghan last Monday.

The woman, aged in her 50s, died in a single vehicle collision on the Roslea Road near Clones at around 5am.

Two men, aged in their 20s, and a woman in her 30s were taken to Cavan General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The man in his 20s charged in connection with the crash is due before Monaghan District Court this morning.