HSE optimistic despite confusion over close contact rules in schools

Digital Desk Staff

Health officials have sought to reassure parents and schools about changes in Covid-19 health measures for children amid confusion about the changes and concerns about high case numbers in schools.

As The Irish Times report, the Health Service Executive’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry, said that primary school children no longer having to restrict movements or be tested if they are close contacts of a Covid case was a “big change” and a “significant signal” but it “doesn’t represent an undoing of some core public health protections”.

He added that it was “very reassuring” to see the positivity rate decrease from 16 per cent to 5 per cent despite a significant increase in the numbers of children being tested in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, teachers’ groups expressed concern the change – coming into effect on Monday – would confuse parents where children aged 12 and younger would still be required to restrict their movements, and be contact-traced and tested, if they were close contacts through a household rather than through a school.

There are fears that the relaxation of the measures for unvaccinated children will lead to families taking a more relaxed approach to the virus generally and result in more cases in schools.

“We are worried that parents will think that this is a sign that we can drop our guard,” said John Boyle, general secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation.

Pace of changes

Teachers were worried about the pace of the changes, given the high numbers of cases among schoolchildren, when waiting until the midterm break next month might have been more prudent, he said.

Mr Boyle said that the Departments of Health and Education had “abjectly failed” to communicate the changes clearly to families of 600,000 primary schoolchildren.

Brian O’Doherty, president of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network, said school principals were anxious that the relaxation of measures was premature given the high number of cases.

He called for a “renewed focus” on informing parents of the importance of keeping children who were showing Covid symptoms at home and consistency in the public messages around what symptoms to watch for.

Christine Loscher, a professor of immunology at Dublin City University, said that removing “fundamental tools” such as contact-tracing and testing for the only unvaccinated group in the country too early was “a bad idea”.

“Without contact-tracing and testing, we are actually not going to even know whether the numbers of asymptomatic children are increasing,” she said.