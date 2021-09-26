Last day of mild temperatures as cooler weather brings ‘shock to the system’

Today will be the last of mild temperatures according to Met Éireann, as the arrival of cooler weather in Ireland is set to bring a “shock to the system”.

After an unseasonably warm September, temperatures are set to drop in the coming days with the true arrival of autumn.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said the chill will set in from this evening.

“It’s certainly going to be a little bit of a shock to the system after the warm spell of weather we had. Temperatures dropping back pretty quickly,” he told Newstalk radio.

“Temperatures even tonight will drop back, so much cooler nights now coming ahead.

“Temperatures dropping down to maybe even four or five degrees, so it is certainly going to be much cooler nights and much cooler starts to the day.”

Last day of the mild temperatures

National forecaster Met Éireann said Sunday will see rain over Munster, Connacht and west Ulster gradually move eastwards through the day with some heavy or thundery downpours and the risk of spot flooding.

It will remain dry in some eastern areas, with sunny spells until late afternoon.

Highest temperatures will reach 16 to 20 degrees, but it will become “noticeably cooler” later on from the west as the rain clears.

Monday will bring a “much cooler and fresher day” with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers, with the risk of thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures will fall back to “around normal for the time of year” at 12 to 15 degrees.

The forecaster said the coming week will be noticeably cooler and more unsettled, with temperatures falling back to around average and heavy showers or spells of rain at times.