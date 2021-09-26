Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 10:01

Pedestrian in 30s dies after road crash in Kildare

The fatal two-vehicle collision occurred on the M7 Northbound in Naas
Pedestrian in 30s dies after road crash in Kildare

A male pedestrian aged in his 30s has died following a road crash in Naas, Co Kildare.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal two-vehicle collision on the M7 Northbound, which occurred around 9.35pm yesterday evening.

The pedestrian received serious injuries in the collision and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he later died. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The drivers of both vehicles, a man and a woman, along with a female passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital to receive treatment.

Diversions remain in place this morning on the M7 Northbound between Junction 10 and 11 to allow for the scene to be examined by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

