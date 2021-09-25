Lotto: Top prize for Wexford Daily Million player ahead of tonight's €18m jackpot

A Daily Million player in Wexford has scooped the top prize of €1 million ahead of this evening’s Lotto jackpot draw for an estimated €18 million.

The numbers on the winning Quick Pick ticket in Friday night’s Daily Million draw were 02, 05, 08, 11, 15, 31 and the bonus number was 23.

The Wexford winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place. They can contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie to claim their prize.

“Wexford has a new millionaire this morning after one lucky Daily Million player became the biggest winner of the night after scooping the top prize of €1 million in Friday night’s 9pm draw,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We will be announcing the location of the winning store in the coming days where the golden ticket was purchased.”

Saturday jackpot

There was meanwhile no winner of last night’s EuroMillions Mega Draw jackpot, worth €130 million, and Tuesday’s jackpot will roll to an estimated €145 million.

It comes as the jackpot for tonight’s National Lottery draw is set to hit an estimated €18 million.

“While we didn’t see a winner of last night’s €130 million jackpot in the EuroMillions Mega Draw, National Lottery players still have the chance to bag themselves a life-changing amount in tonight’s Lotto draw with the jackpot set to hit an estimated €18 million,” the spokesperson said.

“With Lotto players all over the country dreaming of what they would do with that massive amount, we are expecting to see an increase in ticket sales as we get closer to this evening’s 7.45pm deadline.

“We are appealing to players to purchase their tickets early and to continue following public health guidelines while doing so.”