1,163 new cases as Cork has highest level of Covid deaths

Cork currently has the highest levels of Covid-19 related deaths in the country, and second-highest level of new cases, according to latest CSO figures.

As the Irish Examiner reports, almost one-third of all Covid-19 related deaths in the week ending September 17th happened in Cork.

It comes as the Department of Health have confirmed 1,163 new cases of Covid-19. They said as of 8am today, 297 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised and 61 people are in ICU with the virus.

Cork recorded six deaths out of 21 across the country over the last week, being the only county to record more than five deaths in the week.

Cork was also the county with the second-highest number of new cases for that week, with 755.

Leitrim, Longford, Roscommon, Sligo and Wicklow had the fewest cases, with less than 100 cases in each county, while Dublin accounted for almost a third of all new cases with 2,657.

Cases amongst those working in the construction sector are on the rise, having jumped by 16 per cent between the week ending September 11 and the week ending September 17. Cases are falling across most other sectors in line with falling cases in the community.

The highest proportion of cases are now being reported in the wholesale and retail trade, with motor vehicle repair, and social work also seeing a higher proportion of cases than other industries.

Overall, case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths relating to the virus are decreasing. The number of weekly cases was 8,662, down 8 from the previous week.

Hospitalisations have been steadily decreasing over the past month, with 111 in hospital in the week ending 17 September – less than half the 241 Covid-19 patients recorded on the week ending August 27th.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths was 21 in the week ending September 17, down from 27 the previous week.

The majority of cases are now in the 0-14-year-old category, making up 34 per cent of new cases, and 76 per cent of new cases were in those under the age of 44.