Two in court accused of ransacking Conor McGregor's pub

Tom Tuite

Two Dublin men accused of ransacking a pub recently bought by UFC star Conor McGregor have been remanded on bail pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Charles Darcy, 33, of Croftwood Park, Ballyfermot and Jason Paget, 34, from John Field Road, Dublin 8 were arrested in the early hours of August 12th.

They were charged with burglary and criminal damage of the Marble Arch pub in Drimnagh, in Dublin, and trespassing at houses in the vicinity afterwards.

They had initially been refused bail, but were successful and released following a subsequent hearing.

Their case was listed again at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Court Garda Sergeant Zita Woods said the case file was near completion. Judge John King granted an eight-week adjournment for gardai to obtain further directions from the DPP.

Circuit Court

At their first hearing, on August 13th, the presiding judge held the case should go forward to the circuit court which has tougher sentencing power.

The court has heard Mr Darcy made no reply when the charges were put to him.

Garda Brendan D’Arcy and Garda Sean Magee alleged that gardai at Sundrive Road station learned about a burglary in progress at 3.23am at the Marble Arch.

On arrival, they saw two males attempting to carry a cash register containing €800 out of the pub before they fled.

It was alleged that CCTV footage showed Charles Darcy getting out of a 131-reg car outside the pub beforehand and forcing entry which caused damage to the security door.

Doors 'forced open'

The doors had been “forced open” and the pair had been attempting to remove the till through the broken shutters, Garda D’Arcy had said.

They were arrested following a search of the area.

Charles Darcy was in a garden 50 metres away at 3.30am.

The garda maintained he was in the same clothes as one of the people on the CCTV footage.

The defence had submitted that this evidence will be a matter for the trial. His client, he said, contends he had been in a house in the area from which he had become excluded at the time.

There were no facial features visible in the CCTV evidence, counsel submitted.

Mr Paget was arrested about a half hour after the burglary. The court had heard he maintains he had beeen visiting a house in the area. Garda Magee alleged he had €225 on him which came from the pub.

He agreed with counsel that the second burglar in the security footage was wearing a mask, but it matched the Covid mask worn by Mr Paget. Mr Paget maintained the person in the video had a ski-mask, the court heard.