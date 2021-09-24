Make Way Day: Over 2,220 parking fines issued as drivers urged to play their part

Gardaí are urging drivers to be considerate of other road users, particularly those with impaired mobility or disabilities, supporting Make Way Day '21.

As part of the initiative, Gardaí are asking drivers to avoid parking on footpaths or in designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit, stating over 2,200 fixed charge penalty notices have been issued so far this year for these offences under Operation Enable.

As part of 'Operation Enable' An Garda Síochána will be strongly supporting the Disability Federation of Ireland in their #MakeWayDay21 initiative which takes place today.



Never park on footpaths or use designated disabled parking bays without a proper permit. pic.twitter.com/nK3tT138o0 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 24, 2021

Make Way Day aims to raise awareness of the difficulties faced by those with impaired mobility and disabilities, encouraging other road and footpath users to consider how their actions might impact someone with reduced mobility.

People are also encouraged to use #MakeWayDay21 on social media to share images drawing attention to the problems caused by items, such as parked cars, bikes, and bin bags, being left on footpaths.

President Michael D Higgins has voiced his support for Make Way Day '21, adding unindented consequences of careless behaviour can have a huge effect on others.

"We must ensure that we have the policies and practices in place that enable all of our citizens to take part in all of the processes that shape our shared future," Mr Higgins said.

"This requires every citizen to have an awareness that actions without sufficient care may have unintended repercussions for others," he said.