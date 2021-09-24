Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 10:44

Irish business leaders recognise 'development dip' in young professionals

Young professionals have also agreed that they have suffered from a “development dip”.
Irish business leaders believe that young professionals have been hit by a Covid-19 “development dip”.

Some 96% of Irish business leaders say the “development dip” is a result of the prolonged period of working from home, according to new research from LinkedIn.

This comes as a phased return to workplaces for those still working from home began this week under the Government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions.

The study carried out by LinkedIn surveyed 103 C-level executives in Ireland at companies with 1,000+ employees.

It found that 30% of business leaders believe it has been challenging for young people to find their feet when starting their first day from home.

Another 46% recognised that it was difficult for young professionals to build meaningful relationships with colleagues while working remotely.

Out of practice

Young professionals have also agreed that they have suffered from a “development dip”.

Of the 1,000+ workers surveyed by LinkedIn, 75% feel their learning experience has been impacted by the pandemic, and they are out of practice when it comes to office life.

Giving presentations and speaking to customers or clients were both cited as areas young workers felt out of practice.

Sharon McCooey, Head of LinkedIn Ireland, said the pandemic has had a significant impact on young workers.

“The past eighteen months has revolutionised how most companies in Ireland work,” she said.

“While many professionals are thriving, it has thrown up challenges for some people at the start of their careers.

“There are young people who have never stepped in their office or physically met their colleagues, and in some cases that may have stunted their development if their employer was not able to cater for their needs.”

Ms McCooey said it is important that the disproportionate impacts the pandemic has had on young people are recognised.

She also added that businesses need to have supports in place to help their development going forward.

 

