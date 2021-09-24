Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 09:59

Air accident team begins investigation into Wexford crash landing

Four people were admitted to hospital after the plane crashed on Carnsore Point on Thursday afternoon
Air accident team begins investigation into Wexford crash landing

Vivienne Clarke

Air crash investigator Jurgen White has said his team of investigators are waiting to speak with the pilot and passengers of the light aircraft that crash-landed on a Co Wexford beach on Thursday afternoon.

Four people were admitted to hospital after the plane crashed on Carnsore Point at approximately 5.20pm.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 50s, and two women, both aged in their 30s, are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr White said information from the pilot was “crucial” to determine what technical issue the aircraft had. “Also the examination of the aircraft will tell us what condition the aircraft was in before the emergency took place,” he said.

The team of investigators spent most of Thursday evening securing the aircraft and recovering it from the water line on the beach, he said.

“The aircraft has been taken to higher ground, that was done earlier this morning – at 9am our team will be back in situ to start to dismantle the aircraft and prepare it for transport back to our facility in Gormanstown, Co Meath, where we will conduct further examinations on the aircraft itself.”

Mr White explained that the pilot obviously “had a difficulty and made the decision that he had to do an off field forced landing.”

He added: “Once the aircraft would have made contact with the shale surface of the beach there would have been a sudden deceleration and obviously that's where some of the injuries were incurred by the people on board.”

The aircraft was conducting a marine wildlife survey just off the coast when it ran into difficulty.

Mr White said at this stage it was still unknown whether it was an engine or control problem that led to the accident.

“Pilots would be trained in general terms to conduct forced landings and to fly aircraft on single engines and do forced landings.

“It's a thing they would be familiar with, but credit to the pilot, obviously under difficult circumstances he was trying to get back to land, and he did get to the beach area and the only unfortunate thing from the pilot's point of view was the surface condition on the beach.”

More in this section

Two men charged with riot offences in Lyra McKee murder probe Two men charged with riot offences in Lyra McKee murder probe
Covid: Schoolchildren on sleepovers must isolate if close contacts Covid: Schoolchildren on sleepovers must isolate if close contacts
Ministers agree no changes to North's Covid rules but signpost ‘significant date’ Ministers agree no changes to North's Covid rules but signpost ‘significant date’
Tánaiste promises 'pandemic dividend' for workers

Tánaiste promises 'pandemic dividend' for workers

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more