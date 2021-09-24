Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 07:13

Man in hospital after being shot in both legs

Police are urging any witnesses to come forward.
By John Besley, PA

A man is in hospital following a shooting incident in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald, Co Down, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday that a man had been shot in both legs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information to call 101 quoting the reference number 1786 of 23/09/21.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

