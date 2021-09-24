Man in hospital after being shot in both legs

By John Besley, PA

A man is in hospital following a shooting incident in the Kilberry Park area of Dundonald, Co Down, police said.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said officers received a report at about 8.30pm on Thursday that a man had been shot in both legs.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was shot in Dundonald on Thursday evening (September 23rd). pic.twitter.com/OdIyk8IpyV — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) September 23, 2021

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information to call 101 quoting the reference number 1786 of 23/09/21.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.