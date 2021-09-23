Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 11:59

Two thirds of female TDs and senators have been verbally harassed

 Some 82% of female representatives have received unwanted attention from a stranger.
A survey carried out by Newstalk Breakfast has shown that two thirds of female TDs and senators say they've been verbally harassed.

Speaking about the survey, Fianna Fáíl Senator Erin McGreehan says men need to become more vocal about the issue.

“This is a men's issue and not a female issue,” Ms McGreehan told Newstalk.

“It is not our fault that we are potential victims, it is their fault that they are potential criminals,” she said.

Of the 33 female representatives in the Oireachtas surveyed, 45 per cent say they've been followed when walking alone after dark.

Furthermore, 82 per cent have received unwanted attention from a stranger.

The survey also found that when walking along at night, 73% of representatives don't feel safe.

