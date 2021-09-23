National school principal calls changes to contact tracing 'illogical'

Vivienne Clarke

The principal of a national school in Westmeath has described the changes in contact tracing for school children as “slightly illogical” and said that a more cautious approach should have been taken.

Matt Melvin of St Etchen's National School in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that, in his experience, “there have never been more cases in schools than there are now” and that he believed the same situation applied in other schools across the country.

Mr Melvin called for an explanation as to why a child with a head cold could be sent home from school, while a close contact could remain in the classroom. In his school at present there was a class and two pods operating out of the classroom which were working quite well, he said.

From September 27th, the testing of asymptomatic close contacts in primary schools and childcare facilities will be discontinued under updated measures from the Department of Health.

The new Covid-19 measures will also see an end to automatic contact tracing of close contacts in these sectors, however, this will not extend to special education facilities.

Mr Melvin said parents were happy that the children attending school were “healthy, happy and educated”. The principal added that his school also operated a pre-school for students with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) for whom Covid restrictions had not changed.

Underlying conditions

Also, on the same programme, Elaine Dunne, Chair of the Federation of Early Childcare providers said a lot of cases were being seen and there were “a lot of panicked providers”. The abruptness of the decision had shocked providers who look after children with underlying conditions with whom they have to be cautious, she said.

“Everything has gone and nothing has been explained.”

Ms Dunne issued an invitation to healthcare professionals to see how crèches operate and the policies and procedures that had been put in place to keep people safe.

Later Dr Abigail Collins, the HSE’s clinical lead on child health told Morning Ireland that from the public health perspective it was important that responses were evaluated and proportionate.

“The balance of the benefits and the harms of excluding well children, not children with symptoms who we would be concerned about, from society and not just from school, is something that needs to be addressed and considered.”

Schools remained a low risk setting, she said.

Medically vulnerable

“We know that within the household setting the risk of transmission has always been the highest there, so it's appropriate that we keep those children out of school and have that precautionary approach.”

Dr Collins acknowledged that children with special needs were medically vulnerable, so a risk assessment would be required in their cases as there was a different level of contact between them and their carers and SNAs.

“For the vast majority of children, it's appropriate that we consider whether the thousand plus children who are completely well, who are being excluded from society, is a price that we should reasonably be asking them to pay.”

Dr Collins said it was up to parents to gauge if their child was well enough to go to school, if they had a runny nose and no other symptoms, then they should go to school. Parents would know if their child was “off form” and should keep them home from school and speak to their GP.

Personally she thought that the country was now on the pathway to endemic rather than pandemic, the vaccination programme had made the difference.