James Bond star Daniel Craig and golfer Leona Maguire among Late Late Show guests

A star-studded line-up of guests for The Late Late Show this week includes actor Daniel Craig and golfer Leona Maguire.

James Bond star Craig will join host Ryan Tubridy from London to talk about his time as 007 and how it feels to be saying goodbye to the iconic character after 15 years in the role.

His appearance comes ahead of the latest Bond film No Time To Die which will be released in Irish cinemas on September 30th.

Irish golfer Maguire will also join Tubridgy in studio, fresh from her record-breaking success in the Solheim Cup.

The Cavan native will talk about how she got into the zone for one of golf's most prestigious competitions, what it feels like being an inspiration for kids everywhere and what it's like to have popstar Niall Horan as part of her management team.

The 2 Johnnies are also on the show this week to talk about their new television series, getting back out on the road, wedding bells and they even have a special announcement to make on the show.

Charlene Masterson will also join Tubridy on Friday to speak about helping other survivors of abuse and working with the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre to free survivors of stigma.

A survivor of abuse at the hands of her father, she waived her anonymity earlier this year after her father was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

The show will also feature a selection of James Bond theme classics with guest vocalists including Faye O'Rourke from Soda Blonde and Jess Kav.

The Late Late Show airs on Friday at 9.35 pm on RTÉ One.