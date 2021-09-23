Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 10:10

Man hospitalised after serious assault in Waterford city

Gardaí are investigating the assault which took place on Hannover Street shortly before 9pm last night
A man aged in his 50s has been hospitalised following a serious assault in Waterford city last night.

Gardaí are investigating the assault which took place on Hannover Street shortly before 9pm on Wednesday.

The man in his 50s was taken to Waterford University Hospital, where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are now appealing to the public for information and asking any witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone with video footage from the area at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

