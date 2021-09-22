Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 21:37

Simon Harris and wife announce birth of second child

The Minister for Higher Education and his wife Caoimhe announced on Tuesday the arrival of their second child.
Simon Harris and wife announce birth of second child

Dominic McGrath, PA

Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe have announced the arrival of their second child.

The Minister for Higher Education and his family celebrated the birth of a baby boy on Wednesday.

Mr Harris said on Instagram: “Today we welcomed Baby Cillian into the world.”

“Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon.

“Thanks so much to all staff in Holles Street.”

The Minister added he will be taking paternity leave for a few weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to take responsibility for taking any of the department’s business to Government during Mr Harris’s absence.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins will also carry out day-to-day work for Mr Harris.

More in this section

Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight
Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem
Government committed to mica scheme 'enhancement', says Taoiseach Government committed to mica scheme 'enhancement', says Taoiseach
Covid: Close contact measures in primary schools to change as 1,432 new cases confirmed

Covid: Close contact measures in primary schools to change as 1,432 new cases confirmed

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more