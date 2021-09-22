Simon Harris and wife announce birth of second child

Dominic McGrath, PA

Simon Harris and his wife Caoimhe have announced the arrival of their second child.

The Minister for Higher Education and his family celebrated the birth of a baby boy on Wednesday.

Mr Harris said on Instagram: “Today we welcomed Baby Cillian into the world.”

“Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon.

“Thanks so much to all staff in Holles Street.”

The Minister added he will be taking paternity leave for a few weeks.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is set to take responsibility for taking any of the department’s business to Government during Mr Harris’s absence.

Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins will also carry out day-to-day work for Mr Harris.