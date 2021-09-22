Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight

The winner of tonight's lotto draw will become an estimated €17 million richer as the prize fund has rolled to its second highest level ever.

The largest sum won was in June 2018 when the Dan Morrissey syndicate from Co Carlow bagged just under €19 million.

So far this year, the jackpot has been won on five occasions, with the winners coming from counties Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway.

The national lottery are urging those who wish to be in with a chance of winning tonight's jackpot to purchase their tickets before the cut-off time, 7.45pm.

Tickets can be purchased in-store or through the National Lottery app before this evening's draw.