Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 18:10

Woman in critical condition after three-car collision in Wexford

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision on the R734 between Slaught and The Five Roads to come forward
Woman in critical condition after three-car collision in Wexford

One woman is in critical condition while another has sustained serious injuries in a three-car collision in Wexford.

The road crash occurred at around 4pm on Tuesday on the R734 at Ballymaclare in New Ross, Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene and a woman in her 50s, the driver of one car, was taken to Tallaght University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Another woman in her 20s, the driver of a second car, was taken to Waterford University Hospital to be treated for her injuries which are thought to be serious but not life threatening.

No other injuries were reported. An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision on the R734 between Slaught and The Five Roads to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Covid: Close contact measures in primary schools to change as 1,432 new cases confirmed Covid: Close contact measures in primary schools to change as 1,432 new cases confirmed
Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem
Health service in Northern Ireland faces ‘grim winter’ Health service in Northern Ireland faces ‘grim winter’
Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight

Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more