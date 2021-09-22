Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 18:04

Wally the walrus spotted in Iceland

He was previously seen 22 days ago in West Cork.
Wally the walrus spotted in Iceland

Thomson Reuters

Wally, the walrus who has found fame during his travels round Europe, has been spotted in Iceland more than 900 km from his last known location, Seal Rescue Ireland said.

He was previously seen 22 days ago in West Cork, sparking concerns for his safety, but the Irish rescue charity said new pictures of a similar-looking walrus taken in Iceland were indeed Wally.

“We are absolutely over the moon that he's not only still alive and well, but he is well on his way home to the Arctic," said Seal Rescue Ireland.

It had come to the conclusion after comparing pictures with the British Divers Marine Life Rescue organisation and other seal rescue centres in Britain and Europe, where Wally has previously been spotted.

“We compared the photo to confirmed photos of Wally, and were able to identify markings on his flippers that were an exact match," Seal Rescue Ireland executive director Melanie Croce told Reuters by e-mail.

 

More in this section

Covid: Close contact measures in primary schools to change as 1,432 new cases confirmed Covid: Close contact measures in primary schools to change as 1,432 new cases confirmed
Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem Pet owners forced to ‘desensitise’ animals as fireworks an increasing problem
Health service in Northern Ireland faces ‘grim winter’ Health service in Northern Ireland faces ‘grim winter’
Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight

Second largest lotto jackpot ever up for grabs tonight

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more